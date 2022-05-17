DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Foundation is honoring the 77 Denver Police Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during Police Week, which spans May 15 to May 21.

Denver Police Foundation Board Members joined DPD Command staff and community members outside the Denver Police Administration building Tuesday morning to start a memorial walk that includes markers for specific fallen officers.

This year, officers walked by memorial markers for Sgt. Mike Dowd and Patrolman Thomas O’Connor. Members of Dowd’s family were present, and the group returned to the administration building for a moment of silence.

