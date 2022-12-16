DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department will be giving away several hundred gun locks to citizens on Saturday in an effort to reduce firearm-related violence.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas along with the Director of the Office of Community Violence Solutions spoke today on accidental shootings in Denver.

“We have seen that unsecured firearms can fall into the hands of people that should not have access to them,” Thomas said.

According to Thomas, there have been six instances where a juvenile got access to a gun and someone got hurt this year in Denver.

Jon Caldara, president of the Independence Institute Free Market Think Tank said firearm safety begins with education.

“The best way to help with gun safety is, of course, to teach kids about gun safety,” Caldara explained. He says gun locks on firearms could be more of a detriment than an asset to citizens.

“When Denverites have to defend themselves and police aren’t there when they need to be, as quickly as they need to be, and a gun lock impedes the ability for someone to defend their own lives, what good is that?” Caldara asked.

DPD said the gun lock giveaway is just one part of a larger approach to reduce gun-related violence.

“In light of the recent tragedies, we want to emphasize how important it is to safely secure our firearms,” Director of the Office of Community Violence Solutions Nicole Monroe said.

Free gun locks, safety tips and resources will be available tomorrow, Saturday, at five recreation centers throughout Denver.