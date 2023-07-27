DENVER (KDVR) — The sexual predator targeting female hikers on Jefferson County trails is still on the loose. The Denver Police Department shared a few safety tips from its women’s self-defense class.

These tips include general self-awareness practices that can be used in public or on a hike. These are basic guidelines to follow when you can, although it’s not always possible.

1. Be aware of your surroundings

Pay attention to where you’re going. Cell phones and headphones may distract you from people approaching you. When it comes to other people, trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t, said the Denver Police Department

2. Watch where you walk

Try to avoid dark areas and deserted shortcuts. If you can, walk, exercise and park in populated, well-lit areas. While this isn’t always possible when you’re out in public or on a hike, it’s a practice to keep in mind.

3. Travel in numbers

Traveling in numbers is an extra set of protection. Ask a friend to join you on a hike or have security walk you to your car.

4. Be discreet

Never carry more than you need. Your valuables are safer on yourself rather than in a wallet or purse. When you keep valuables in a more discreet place rather than a bag or purse, they’re less likely to get stolen.

5. Stay prepared

Staying prepared is different for everyone. When it comes to getting into a car, the Denver Police Department recommends having your keys ready when you’re walking to your car and getting in and out of your vehicle quickly.

These are a few precautions to take when you’re in public. While it doesn’t cover every safety precaution, it’s a start for when you’re thinking about running errands or going on a hike.