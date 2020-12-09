Denver Police Department responds to OIM report, agrees with all recommendations

DENVER (KDVR) — Following the release from Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM) regarding the police response during the George Floyd protests on Tuesday, DPD issued a reply to the report.

DPD says since the initial response to the protests, the department has reviewed several issues that arose from the events and has worked on implementing changes.

According to the release, DPD says “those changes include the areas of: use and tracking of less-than-lethal munitions, processes for documenting the use-of-force during a protest response, affixing body-worn cameras and officer identification to officers’ protective equipment, improving dispersal orders, and addressing concerns related to our mutual aid partners.”

The OIM recommends 16 department improvements in the 69-page report. Those refinements match the areas DPD said it has been working on. DPD agreed with all 16 recommendations listed in the OIM report.

The response says the department appreciates the OIM review and will continue to explore ways to improve on the issues listed to determine appropriate actions.

“As always, the Department remains committed to making necessary changes to its policies, procedures and training to ensure compliance with best practices and continues to be part of this national discussion with community, city, and national leaders – helping to ensure the safety of participants, residents and responding officers while addressing criminal activity and weapons-related issues,” the response says.