DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said on Saturday that they confiscated multiple items from protesters that were intended to “disrupt and cause damage” to Denver.

Unfortunately the actions of a few agitators are hijacking the memory and life of George Floyd. To use this tragedy to inflict harm on our community is inexcusable. These are a few items confiscated today that were intended to disrupt and cause damage to our city. pic.twitter.com/1SQ7tj1b6K — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020

Friday afternoon, Denver police applauded protesters who came out to protest peacefully. As protests moved into the evening, riots broke out causing more destruction to Denver.

Police are saying they expect the looting and destruction to be even worse Saturday.