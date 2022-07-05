DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police are currently conducting a death investigation.

Reports came in around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening that Denver officers had launched an investigation into a death that allegedly occurred along the 11200 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Information on the identity of the victim and the cause of death has yet to be released, but FOX31 will update you with those details as soon as they are released.

If you have any information in regards to this death, or anything that could help investigators get this case closed, please reach out to the Denver Police Department at 720-913-6010.