Denver police chief responds to ‘defunding’ calls

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said there is a strong need for listening and change, two weeks after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, one week after he walked in solidarity with protesters, and one day after some Denver City Council members expressed support for “defunding” the department he leads.

Monday night, at least two Denver City Council members expressed support for “defunding” DPD. It appears discussions are not about getting rid of the police department altogether. They are focusing on moving money from the police budget to use for community programs instead.

Pazen did not comment on budget changes specifically, but he did say his department needs to reevaluate everything it does.

“Are there areas where it doesn’t make sense for a Denver police officer to respond to? Would it make more sense if we have a medical professional and a mental health clinician responding to people in crisis?” said Pazen.

Denver is already testing out that idea. Teams of paramedics and mental health counselors are responding to mental health-related 911 calls.

“We recognize this uniform can trigger people that are in crisis,” said Pazen.

Support Team Assisted Response, or STAR, is only in a pilot phase for six months in the central Denver area, five days a week. Pazen said he hopes to see STAR expanded to seven days a week, 24/7, reaching all Denver residents.

The chief went on to say his role at this moment — and that of his department — is to recognize the magnitude of the movement and to listen.

“This is a movement. This is a tipping point and we have to be ready for change,” he said.