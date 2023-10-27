DENVER (KDVR) — A police chase on Friday night hurt a Denver officer and led to a crash and a barricade that ended with the suspect’s death, according to police.

Police did not immediately say what led to the chase, but it ended in the area of East 45th Avenue and Peoria Street, in the Montbello neighborhood. The suspect then barricaded somewhere in the area, the department posted just after 8 p.m.

FOX31 had a crew at the scene, where there was a large police presence. It had been ongoing for around two hours when police said the suspect was found dead.

“When officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect was found deceased in the vehicle from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Denver Police posted just before 10 p.m.

Two patrol vehicles were rammed during the pursuit, a police spokesperson told FOX31. One officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Aurora Police Department said it was assisting Denver with the call. Eastbound Colfax Avenue was shut down at Airport Boulevard during the incident.