ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man opened fire on task force officers Wednesday night and fled with a baby in the car.

The incident started as a North Metro Task Force operation, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Someone in a car involved fired shots at deputies and fled with the infant.

The pursuit began at 7:10 p.m. in the area of 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, traveled down Interstate 25 to Interstate 76, then to Pena Boulevard to Denver International Airport. The suspect circled DIA’s East parking lot, got back on Pena and went north.

The chase ended around 7:50 p.m. at 112th Avenue and Highway 85, where the driver was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators were working to get family members to the scene for the baby.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately share more details about the task force operation.