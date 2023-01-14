DENVER (KDVR) — A marked Denver Police Department vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue Saturday while responding to an armed robbery.

DPD told FOX31 that an officer was responding to a robbery at Jewell Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

Neither driver sought medical treatment, DPD said. Additionally, no citations have been issued.

DPD said people should expect delays in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as more information is made public.