Denver police cannot use projectiles or chemical weapons against peaceful protesters, judge says

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal judge granted, in part, a temporary restraining order Friday night prohibiting the Denver Police Department from using projectiles and chemical weapons against peaceful protesters.

The order, signed by U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson, also applies to agencies working with DPD.

The decision comes after a class-action lawsuit was moved from a state court to a federal court Friday.

READ: Full text of temporary restraining order

The police are “shooting them into a crowd of people with signs who are chanting Black Lives Matter, and that’s why we need this lawsuit to go through because there is no accountability. There’s nothing to stop them from just shooting into crowds of people who they’re frustrated with,” said Gabriel Thorn, one of the plaintiffs named in the suit.

Thorn, who helped serve as a medic for injured people during two nights of protests, said a 40mm sponge grenade launched by police bounced off his military helmet. He said he was also sprayed with PepperBalls.

The restraining order prohibits officers from “employing chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against persons engaging in peaceful protests or demonstrations. To be better assure that this idealistic order is carried out, the Court temporarily enjoins the Denver Police Department and officers from other jurisdictions working with Denver Police Department officers from using chemical weapons or projectiles unless an on-scene supervisor at the rank of Captain or above specifically authorizes such use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information shortly.