A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot in Denver’s Cole neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Bruce Randolph Avenue and High Street.

According to the Denver Police Department, a juvenile male was shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested.

DPD did not disclose the boy’s age.

The investigation is ongoing.