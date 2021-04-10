Denver Police believe street racing responsible for deadly crash downtown

DENVER (KDVR) — At 18th and Lawrence in downtown Denver, a memorial filled with ribbons and flowers continues to grow.

On April 3, Denver Police say two people were street racing through downtown, when one of them crashed into a car at the intersection, killing Jessica Allen.

DPD says John Dahmer was arrested at the scene of the crash, and is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and DUI.

Saturday night, Daniel Onon stopped at the memorial to pay respects.

“People should be more respectful and love each other, instead of looking for some thrill that isn’t even worth it,” he said. “Innocent people dying for that? That’s barbaric and unacceptable.”

Onon said street racing has been a problem downtown in recent weeks, especially at night.

“It’s not just like the dangers of it, but the cars themselves make a lot of noise,” he said. “There are people around here trying to sleep at 2 a.m. in the morning for God’s sake. They just absolutely disrespect other people like they’re the center of the universe.”

Denver Police issued a warning to street racers Friday night that said: “The Denver Police Department continually monitors for street racing events, and for several months has dedicated resources – including its helicopter – to disrupting the gatherings, while enforcing traffic and criminal offenses.”

DPD says drag racing can result in drivers losing their license with a 12-point violation, fines up to $999, and vehicles being impounded.

You can report street racing anonymously by calling 720-913-2000, or visiting ReportStreetRacing.com.