Denver police asking for public’s help in Villa Park homicide

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Residents say they heard multiple gunshots at about 10 a.m. near the corner of Yates Street and West Ninth Avenue.

The victim, 18-year-old Julian Evangelista-Short, died at the scene.

Julian Evangelista-Short (Credit: DPD)

A memorial began to form Wednesday evening in the Villa Park neighborhood.

If you have information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

