DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating what they are calling a homicide that happened at West Yale Avenue and South Irving Street on Saturday night.

Denver police said in a tweet a male was shot and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

