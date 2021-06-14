Denver police asking for leads in shooting death in front of St. Francis Center

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are are asking for your help as they investigate a homicide. The shooting happened in front of the St. Francis Center Street in the 2300 block of Curtis Street on June 11.

Denver police said the victim, 29-year-old Tevon Horton-King, was found shot at 1:01 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding Horton-King’s death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $2,000.