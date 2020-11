DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a homicide that happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Intersection of E 12th Ave and N. Rosemary St, Denver



The victim, 40-year-old Jedadiaa White, was shot near East 12th Avenue and North Rosemary Street in Denver, according to police. White died from his injuries.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.