Two suspects wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary and felony theft.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary and felony theft on April 19.

The incident occurred at 2690 S. Monaco.



Two suspects wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary and felony theft

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.