Denver police asking for information on Civic Center Park shooting

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police need help identifying a man suspected in a Civic Center Park shooting that occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American man, between 20 and 40 years old, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build.

The shooting took place near an encampment on the northeast corner of Broadway and Colfax Avenue. One person was shot during an argument, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.