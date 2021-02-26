Denver police asking for information on burglary suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a Feb. 21 burglary.

The incident occurred around6:21 a.m. on the 3700 block of West Quincy Avenue.

A pry bar was used to force entry into the building.

The suspects are pictured above.

The vehicle pictured above may be connected to the suspects.

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.