Denver police asking for information is December homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are asking for information about a homicide that happened in the 1000 block of W. 14th Avenue on Dec. 20.

An adult male was shot and died as a result of his injuries, according to police.



Suspect 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

The suspect vehicle is pictured above. It is described as a red 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive headlights and taillights, aftermarket wheels and damage on the rear bumper above the hitch.

If you have information call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

#Denver, do you have any information about this homicide? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/bcMiMVVs9U — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 25, 2021