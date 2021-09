DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery at the

Valero gas station at 3860 North Peoria Street.

The robbery occurred about 8:53 a.m. on Sept 15.





Valero gas station robbery suspect (Credit: Denver Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black man between 50 and 64-years-old.

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.