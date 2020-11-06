Denver police asking for information in Halloween shooting

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police need help identifying a man suspected in a shooting that occurred early on Halloween morning.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket at the time of the shooting.

The shooting took place near the 7-Eleven at East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street about 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.