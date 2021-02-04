Denver police asking for information in deadly West Alameda shooting

An SUV driven by the shooting suspect. Credit: Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are seeking information about a deadly southwest Denver shooting that occurred on Jan. 22.

The suspect vehicle, pictured above, is an older GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. It has black over gold or dark green paint with gunshot damage to its rear window. It was last seen driving westbound on Alameda Avenue after the shooting.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Jan 22 at West Alameda Avenue and South Raritan Street.

Paul Baca, 45, was killed.

Police said Baca took himself to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $2,000.