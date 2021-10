DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in an alley behind 3683 North Monaco Street on Monday.

Police found the victim, 54-year-old Robert Turner, about 3:06 p.m. at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help solve this case? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can earn a reward up to $2000. pic.twitter.com/5WZhZgq6UB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 27, 2021