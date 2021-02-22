Denver police asking for information in armed robbery

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a robbery suspect who was armed with a knife.

The robbery occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 17 at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave. in Denver.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6-feet tall with a slim build.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.