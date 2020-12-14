Denver police asking for information aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred on the morning of Nov. 9.

The robbery occurred at 8755 East Montview Blvd. in Denver.

The suspect is described as a black woman, between 30-49 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches with a medium build.

Suspect in aggravated robbery

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.