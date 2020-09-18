Denver Police asking for information about suspects in Target robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for information about two suspects involved in a robbery and assault and on Aug. 14.

The incident occurred at the Target at 7777 East Hampden Ave. in Denver.

The male and female suspects are seen in the surveillance photographs.

Police are also looking for a white older model pickup truck, seen in surveillance photographs.

Older model white pickup truck

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.