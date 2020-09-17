Denver Police asking for information about suspects in aggravated assault

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is looking for information about three suspects involved in an aggravated assault and shooting on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 18600 E. 63rd Avenue in Denver around 11:47 p.m.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’04” tall and 200 pounds. All three suspects are seen in the surveillance photograph.

Police are also looking for a silver or light-colored Toyota Camry, seen in surveillance photographs.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.