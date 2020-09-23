Denver police asking for information about aggravated assault suspect

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

After a car crash near Interstate 25 and South Emerson Street, the male suspect pulled a gun and fired at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, according to police.

Police believe he was driving a dark gray 2010 Acura TL sedan.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Picture vehicle is similar, but not the actual vehicle used