Denver police asking for help to identify man in aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect in a aggravated robbery in northeast Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the first robbery happened in the 4900 block of Jasper Court about 8:31 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, is described as a biracial man about 18-22 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and bluejeans.

Surveillance video shows the armed robbery:

Police say is he was last seen fleeing southbound on Jasper Court on foot.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.