Denver police asking for help to identify man in aggravated robberies

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect in two East Colfax aggravated robberies.

The Denver Police Department said the first robbery happened at 7675 East Colfax Avenue about 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 11. The second robbery occurred at 1975 East Colfax Avenue about 5:30 a.m. on the same morning.

The suspect is described as a black man, about six feet tall. He was wearing black pants, a multi colored shirt with black jacket, “trapper” style hat and a face mask at the time of the robberies, according to police.

Suspect in aggravated robberies

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.