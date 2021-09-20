Denver police asking for help to find suspects in LoDo fatal shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suspects in Lodo shootings (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) –Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has released photos of suspects from a shooting that happened on Aug. 22 around 2:15 a.m. at the northwest corner of 19th and Blake streets around Beta Nightclub.

Denver police said one man died and five others were injured from a shooting that took place in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

The victim in this shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Jean-Marquris Stewart.

DPD said no arrests have been made and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories