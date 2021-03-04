Denver police asking for help in identifying aggravated robbery suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for assistance identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at 18600 E. 63rd Ave. on Tuesday.

Around 4:10 a.m. a male and female robbed a victim at knifepoint and left with the victim’s vehicle — a white Toyota Corolla (LIC/N549739 — LA), authorities say.

One suspect is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 21-years-old, and approximately four months pregnant. She was described as wearing a gray hoodie and camouflage pants. There is no description for the other suspect at this time.

If anyone has information on the suspects’ identities, contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters are able to remain anonymous.