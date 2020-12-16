DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help identifying the suspect in an attempted aggravated robbery of an at-risk adult.

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a business at 1413 S. Broadway in Denver. The victim was assaulted inside the business.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as maroon four-door sedan with obvious damage on the both passenger side doors.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.