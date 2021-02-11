Denver police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened on Feb. 8 about 12:30 p.m. at 2770 W. Evans Ave., where a Walmart Supercenter is located.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as a white woman between 30 and 49 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.