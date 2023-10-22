DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department has asked for the public’s feedback on safety in the city to tailor efforts in each neighborhood.

The survey will be conducted independently by Jacqueline Helfgott, Director of the Seattle University Crime and Justice Research Center.

It assesses what the top concerns are for residents, as well as the most prominent public safety themes shared by participants and the perceptions of public safety in Denver.

The survey is anonymous and is available online in 13 different languages. It includes 48 different questions and takes around 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

After the survey closes, Helfgott and her team will spend two to three months analyzing the data, and after that is done DPD will evaluate neighborhood-specific areas of concern.

DPD said it will also create tailored plans to address those challenges and engage residents regarding concerns.

People will be able to submit responses until Dec. 8.