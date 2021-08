DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for help to identify two suspects wanted for theft at Denver International Airport.

The theft occurred on Aug. 14 about 5 p.m.



Suspects in August 17 theft at DIA (Credit: DPD)

If you have any information on the thefts or the suspects involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.