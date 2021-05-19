Denver police ask for help identifying 2 suspects in Platte Street robbery

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for assistance identifying two suspects in a Saturday night robbery.

The robbery occurred about 9:08 p.m. at 1416 Platte St. in Denver.



Suspect #1

The first suspect, pictured above, is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and possible burn scars on his face. He may be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Suspect #2

The second suspect, pictured above, is described as a white woman about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, in her late 20s.

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.