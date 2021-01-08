Man under investigation for murder after Denver police find human remains in suitcases

DENVER (KDVR) — Police have made an arrest after human remains were found in two suitcases in southwest Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, 28-year-old Benjamin David Satterthwaite was arrested Friday for investigation of first-degree murder.

The remains were found on Dec. 29 in the 1700 block of South Java Way in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

On Jan. 1, Denver police officers responded to an apartment in the 2800 block of South Federal Boulevard on a medical-related call. When they arrived, they found “evidence and a crime scene consistent with this homicide case, and follow-up investigation resulted in Satterthwaite’s arrest,” according to DPD.

Police said the victim was a white man. His identity has not been confirmed by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. However, DPD believes it knows who he is and that he knew Satterthwaite.

Satterthwaite’s mugshot has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.