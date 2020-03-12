Denver police arrest 3 in shooting death of juvenile

by: Colleen Flynn

Adalberto Chavez and Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez. Credit: Denver Police Department

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police arrested 21-year-old Adalberto Chavez, 23-year-old Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez and another juvenile male for the homicide of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baca.

DPD said it responded to 1339 S. Federal Blvd. for a reported stabbing but then learned a 17-year-old boy was the victim of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue around 5:13 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Baca was dropped off at the Federico F. Pena Southwest Family Health Center. According to police, he was then transported to a hospital and declared dead.

DPD stated that evidence indicates the homicide occurred during an attempted robbery by the suspects.

