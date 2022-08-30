DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says it has arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed a local mother and refugee in July.

Ma Kaing was shot and killed by an errant bullet while unloading groceries in front of Hidden Brook Apartments in the East Colfax neighborhood on July 15. Many in the community have criticized the slow 911 response the night of her death when community members said it took first responders 40 minutes to arrive on scene.

Denver 911 acknowledged the initial 911 call dialed went to Aurora 911 and was misrouted, but when dispatchers in Aurora connected with Denver dispatchers, Denver 911 Director Andrew Dameron said it took police 5 minutes and 16 seconds to arrive on scene.

Dameron acknowledged hold times in general are struggling due to low staffing.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case was increased to $10,000 through our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers.

The Denver Police Department arrested Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh in connection to the homicide. They face charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. All three are 18 to 20 years old. Pa Reh was in custody in the Arapahoe County jail on unrelated charges.

The department announced the identity of a fourth suspect, 19-year-old Swa Bay. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest on charges including first-degree murder.

Police believe there is a fifth suspect in connection to this shooting, but have yet to identify that individual. Anyone with information on the shooting can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said during a news conference that police believe there is a gang-related element to the shooting. According to police, the group “saw a car they didn’t believe belonged” in the area of New Freedom Park, across from the Hidden Brook Apartments where Kaing was killed.

Police recovered three-dozen shell casings at the scene and have recovered four firearms in the investigation.

