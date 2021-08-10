Denver police arrest 2 men suspected in deadly shooting outside Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department arrested two men on Monday night following a shooting outside Coors Field on Aug. 6.

DPD arrested Rayvell Powell, 30, and Javon Price, 21. Both men are being held for investigation of first degree murder and first degree assault.

The shooting happened near Coors Field in the area of Blake and 22nd St. around 12:15 a.m., where two people were shot. One male shooting victim was eventually pronounced dead. The second adult male shooting victim remains in critical condition.

Denver police said Saturday that the man who died was a contract concessions worker at the stadium, but it is not believed that the shooting is related to his job.

According to arrest documents released on Tuesday, surveillance video from Coors Field captured the shooting.

“The victim is observed arguing with a black male in black clothing. A short time later, a dark-skinned male wearing black pants and a light-colored hoodie appears and then fires a gun striking the victim. The victim runs down the stairs as the suspect continues to shoot at him. The victim drops a backpack and falls to the ground. While on the ground the suspect runs down the stairs and stands approximately five feet from the victim and fires four to five more shots at the victim,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to DPD.

DPD said the victim’s identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner once the victim’s family has been notified.