Denver police arrest 2 men near protests around Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department arrested two men for possession of weapons while protests around the Capitol took place on Inauguration Day.

Officers contacted Thomas Yannuzzi, 34, and Christopher Hughley, 31, around 8th Avenue and High Street at 10:50 a.m.

Yannuzzi was carrying brass knuckles, according to the arrest warrant. The arresting officer said he was part of a group dressed in riot gear.

The arrest warrant for Hughley said the arresting officer saw a can of pepper spray in plain sight. When Hughley was asked to hand it over, he refused.