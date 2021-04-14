Denver police, animal protection offers reward for information in animal cruelty and neglect case

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection and Denver police are looking for the person responsible for a dog found in extremely poor condition on Sunday.

The dog was extremely emaciated, matted and dirty when found in the 600 block of North Quitman Street in Denver.

Most of the hair from the dog’s tail was gone, and the animal had difficulty walking and breathing.

The dog was humanely euthanized at the Denver Animal Shelter.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.