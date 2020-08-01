Denver police: One killed, 7 injured in 3 separate overnight shootings

DENVER (KDVR) — A boy was killed and seven other people were injured in three separate overnight shootings in Denver, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and West 13th Avenue in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. A man was shot and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The second shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. at a gathering in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue in west Denver. DPD said five people were shot: a boy, a girl and three men. The boy died at the hospital. The four others are expected to survive.

The third shooting occurred at the Holiday Inn Express located at 12140 E. 45th Ave. in Montbello. The shooting was reported about 3:17 a.m. According to police, a man was shot in the hand during a gathering at the hotel. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released information about suspects in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.