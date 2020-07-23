Denver police: One dead, 2 critically injured in shooting in Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Civic Center Park on Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

According to DPD, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Police said the two men who survived are in critical condition.

The name of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

“Officers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect,” DPD said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.