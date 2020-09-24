Denver police: 2 arrested in connection with Lowry homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced Thursday that two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday in the Lowry neighborhood.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Lowry Boulevard and Alton Way around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Savion Lewellen, 24, is being held for investigation of manslaughter and robbery. Unturell Sanders, 19, is being held for investigation of manslaughter, aggravated robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, felony menacing, child abuse and obstruction of telephone or telegraph device.

The victim’s age, name and gender have not yet been released.

Police have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide.