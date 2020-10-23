Denver plows to re-open streets ahead of weekend snowstorm

City of Denver removes barricades to prepare for weekend snowstorm. (Credit: City of Denver)

DENVER (KDVR) — City of Denver plow drivers are preparing to hit the streets late Saturday night as snow heads into the metro area. On Friday, crews are re-opening some streets that were previously closed for social distancing.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) says it will be adjusting barricades put in place for social distancing and is urging residents to avoid walking on these streets until the snow subsides, which will likely be on Tuesday.

Warm pavement temperatures will help with melting some snow initially, says DOTI, but cold temperatures could create slick conditions later on.

Barricades are being moved along the following stretches. They will only be open to thru-traffic:

E. 11th Avenue, Sherman Street to Humboldt Street

E. 16th Avenue, Pennsylvania Street to City Park Esplanade 30th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street

Bayaud Avenue, Sherman to Downing Streets

Stay tuned to FOX31 weather for updates on the weekend snow.