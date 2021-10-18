Denver plans to audit homeless sweeps, shelter system

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s auditor plans to look into how the city addresses homeless encampments, including cleanup costs and processes and how the community is impacted.

On Monday, Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien released his office’s 2022 audit plan. It also includes a plan to review the city’s shelter system, as well as mental health services in the jail system and how those supports carry on for unhoused people upon release.

“My team has been responsive to community input by adding an audit to examine concerns related

to homeless encampments in the city, while maintaining our other goals regarding audits of services for people experiencing homelessness,” O’Brien wrote in the plan’s announcement.

The auditor’s office will also look at how effective the city’s Department of Housing Stability is at creating and managing affordable housing projects.

The office also plans to add an audit of residential permitting through the Department of Community Planning and Development, and it will continue construction audits citywide.

Denver 2022 audit plan

Here’s a full list of focus areas for Denver’s 2022 audit plan.

Homeless encampments

Mental health services

Cybersecurity

Denver Police Department operations

Affordable housing

City shelters

Diversity, equity and inclusion in the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation

Campaign finance

City Council operations

Solid waste recycling

Residential permitting

Network access

Vendor management

Construction audits

Denver International Airport: Airport construction at Peña Boulevard: Airport concessions management PROPworks revenue system: Materna baggage system Business technologies operations

Child welfare placement

Department of Finance journal entries

Financial audits

Public safety systems and applications

Denver Water

Scholarship program (voter-approved tax) through the Office of Children’s Affairs

Scientific and Cultural Facilities District Tier 1 (Denver Museum of Nature and Science)

Contracts and agreements

Grant audits

2022 follow-up audits

Read the Denver auditor’s 2022 plan in English or in Spanish.